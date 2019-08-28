MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department found a minor in the middle of the road around 6:00 a.m., in front of the Kent Kwik at 3310 W. Wall St.

According to witnesses, the child appeared to be around two to three years old.

Authorities were able to find the child’s home and family but he is now in custody of Child Protective Services.

Police are still investigating the situation.

