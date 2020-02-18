MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police Department has fired one of its own following a family violence charge.

Jose Morales has been arrested by MPD and charged with assault by choking, family violence, which is a third-degree felony.

MPD says it was alerted to the domestic violence by the victim, who is not being identified, on February 15.

Morales, who was with MPD for seven years, was officially fired after being arrested on Tuesday.

MORE MIDLAND NEWS FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Midland man charged after swinging axe at signal lights and utility poles

Texas Rangers confirm teen exchanged gunfire with MPD