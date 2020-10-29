Midland Police Department to host Hamburger Fundraiser event

The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to one of the officer's son who was injured in a car accident.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department will host a hamburger fundraiser on Nov. 5 to help the son of an officer injured in a car accident.

For $10 a plate, you can get a burger, chips, and a drink.

There will also be dessert and a Christmas Wreath raffle.

Those interested in donating money can also pick up orders to go but will need to call before Nov. 2.

Phone calls for orders can be made to Lidia Pando at 432-685-7128.