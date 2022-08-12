Midland Police Department issues warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

The victims of this shooting incident were a 29-year-old female and her 2-year-old daughter, both with non-life threatening injuries.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has issued a warrant against a suspect involved in a shooting incident on August 11.

The warrant was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and the suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Isabel Arlene Losoya.

The initial investigation revealed that there were two victims shot near the 800 block of S. Midkiff Road. The victims were a 29-year-old female and her 2-year-old daughter who both had non-life threatening injuries. On August 11 at 9:00 p.m., Midland Police responded to a call from Midland Memorial Hospital where the two gunshot victims were at.