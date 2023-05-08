Midland Police Department investigates fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash

EMS and MPD Officers found the deceased 43-year-old male in the roadway around 2:00 a.m. on May 7.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed after a fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash in Midland on May 7 around 2:00 a.m.

Midland Police Officers and EMS arrived at the scene and found the 43-year-old male deceased in the 200 block of E. Florida Ave. The initial investigation revealed that the male was attempting to cross the roadway from the north side of the street to the south.

The male was not using the crosswalk and eventually was hit by the vehicle that was traveling westbound. Next of kin has not been notified yet, and the investigation is still ongoing.