MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is looking to get some new gear that would help them combat COVID-19.

In Wednesday's meeting, the Midland City Council approved MPD's request to apply to the Governor's Office for funding.

Any funds received would go toward personal protective equipment such as masks and thermometers.

"It's infrared crowd thermometers," said MPD Chief Seth Herman. "So basically we'll be able to set up the system in a public building... and it'll be able to scan the temp of people who enter, giving us an overview of the temp of each individual."

Another tool the police are hoping to get is a fogger that would quickly disinfect the police cars after someone has been arrested.

