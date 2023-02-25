Midland Police Department holds testing day for potential recruits

The testing day will determine if they have what it takes to get into the academy.

MIDLAND, Texas — It may have been cold today, but that didn't discourage potential recruits from coming to the testing day with the Midland Police Department to see if they have what it takes to get into the Midland Police Academy.

During testing days, the recruits are put through a physical test as well as a written exam.

This gives them a taste of what will be expected from them.

“So, we start off with a basic consent form, just filling out information just for us," said Erica Ancich, a police officer and recruiting personnel for MPD. "Then we start off with 25 push-ups in one minute and 30 sit-ups in one minute, then we do a mile and a half in 14:46. Then if you complete the physical, you'll take a written exam that's 11th grade comprehension which is like math, reading, writing.”

Applicants come from all walks of life and the MPD feels there is a place for everyone who wishes to serve the community.

“Everybody has different talents, different desires, different interests and the Midland Police Department realizes this," said Lt. Greg Snow, the lieutenant over the Professional Standards Division in MPD. "So if you want to serve the community by putting on a badge and wearing a uniform and answering calls for service, we have a job opportunity for that.”

If recruits failed today's testing day, not all hope is lost. They can still try again next time.

Before sending them on their way, MPD even gives them tips and pointers on what they need to improve on and how they can do so.