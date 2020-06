Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis has confirmed that the pursuit ended near 191 and Highway 158 outside of Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — Highway 191 is being blocked by authorities after a police chase which ended near 191 and Highway 158.

Witnesses at the scene report a large police presence of an estimated 30 police vehicles and a helicopter.

The north service road and westbound lanes of this section of 191 are currently planned to be closed until 4 a.m. while authorities investigate the scene.