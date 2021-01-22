Midland Police Department asks for help locating missing woman

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing woman.
On Jan. 21, the Midland Police Department responded to a call in the 4600 blk of Kiowa Dr. in reference to a female who had gone missing.
35-year-old Sarah Beth Vela, was last seen on Jan. 20 at around 3 p.m. in the RV located on the property.
Vela is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5'8.
She is 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sweatpants.
Now the Midland Police Department is asking that if anyone has information on Sarah Beth Vela's whereabouts to contact the MPD non-emergency line at 432-685-7108.