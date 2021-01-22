Midland Police Department asks for help locating missing woman

The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing woman last seen on Jan. 20.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing woman.

On Jan. 21, the Midland Police Department responded to a call in the 4600 blk of Kiowa Dr. in reference to a female who had gone missing.

35-year-old Sarah Beth Vela, was last seen on Jan. 20 at around 3 p.m. in the RV located on the property.

Vela is described as having brown hair, brown eyes, and is 5'8.

She is 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sweatpants.