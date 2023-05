21-year-old Madeline Molina Pantoja was last seen on May 10 around 11:00p.m. at 1711 West Francis.

She was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on May 10 at 1711 West Francis. There is no clothing description, and her phone and vehicle are still at her apartment.