The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing woman Midland woman last seen before Christmas.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking the community for help locating a missing woman Midland woman last seen before Christmas.

32-year-old, Sandy Rodriguez Marquez was reported missing on Jan. 25 by her family, who describes her as 5'2 and 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.