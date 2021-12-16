Midland Police holding Coco, Coffee and Cookies with Blue Santa

Children are invited to get a picture with Blue Santa, and goodie bags will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department will be holding Coco, Coffee and Cookies with Blue Santa on December 19.

Families can come out from 4 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park in Midland and take a picture with Blue Santa.

There will also be goodie bags and stuffed animals given away on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information on the event you can visit the Midland Police Department's Facebook page.