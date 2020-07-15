Midland police cars set to get a new look

The Midland Police cars are getting ready to be graced with a new look.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police cars will be getting a new look with an old school flare.

The cars will be given the classic black and white look so that they are easily identifiable and more cost-effective.

However, along with the classic old school look, the cars will feature four stars on the side, honoring four officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.