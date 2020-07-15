Midland police cars set to get a new look

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police cars will be getting a new look with an old school flare.
The cars will be given the classic black and white look so that they are easily identifiable and more cost-effective.
However, along with the classic old school look, the cars will feature four stars on the side, honoring four officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
The transition will start as old vehicles are taken out of service and replaced with the new units and updated graphics.