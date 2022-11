Rosendo Avila, Jr. was last seen wearing a black shirt with grey or black sweatpants and black shoes.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for the public's helping finding a missing man.

Rosendo Avila Jr., 62, was last seen at 7 a.m. on Nov. 2. He was leaving the 3500 block of Fairmount walking to an appointment,

