Midland Police and Fire EMS responds to a pedestrian accident

The incident occurred at the intersection of E. Wall Street and E. Front St. The 25-year-old male pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police officers and Fire EMS responded to a pedestrian accident on July 31 at around 11:30 p.m. 

The incident occurred at the intersection of E. Wall Street and E. Front Street. According to the City of Midland, a 25-year-old male was walking eastbound on Front St when a vehicle traveling eastbound as well hit the pedestrian. 

The 25-year-old male was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. An investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. No citations were issued. 

