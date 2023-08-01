Midland Police and Fire EMS responds to a pedestrian accident

The incident occurred at the intersection of E. Wall Street and E. Front St. The 25-year-old male pedestrian suffered minor injuries.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police officers and Fire EMS responded to a pedestrian accident on July 31 at around 11:30 p.m.

The incident occurred at the intersection of E. Wall Street and E. Front Street. According to the City of Midland, a 25-year-old male was walking eastbound on Front St when a vehicle traveling eastbound as well hit the pedestrian.