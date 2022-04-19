Midland Planning and Zoning Commission denies subdivision expansion request

Developers are required to check several boxes before planning and zoning can approve a plot of land for residential use.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a meeting Monday, the Midland Planning and Zoning Commission denied an expansion request from Betenbough homes for the Lone Star Trails subdivision in north Midland.

The decision all centers around infrastructure, necessary roads and water access and basins.

Developers are required to have all those things taken care of before planning and zoning can approve a plot of land for residential use.