Midland pedestrian dies after being hit by truck

MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday at about 9:30 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a fatality accident involving a pedestrian in the 900 block of S. Midkiff Rd.

Upon investigation, officers found that a truck pulling a fifth wheel flatbed trailer was southbound in the inside left turn lane.

While attempting to turn left, the vehicle and trailer went onto the center median and struck a pedestrian who was soliciting money from drivers in the roadway. The pedestrian suffered deadly injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.