Midland pedestrian dies after being hit by truck

MIDLAND, Texas — On Friday at about 9:30 p.m., officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a call regarding a fatality accident involving a pedestrian in the 900 block of S. Midkiff Rd.
Upon investigation, officers found that a truck pulling a fifth wheel flatbed trailer was southbound in the inside left turn lane.
While attempting to turn left, the vehicle and trailer went onto the center median and struck a pedestrian who was soliciting money from drivers in the roadway. The pedestrian suffered deadly injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
No citations were issued.
Pedestrian identification is still pending.