MIDLAND, Texas — In wake of the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, the Midland Police Department is preparing for any potential copycats.

The Midland police department says it is doing everything they can to prevent that kind of tragedy from happening here locally.

“As far as prepping for what has happened already, we are already ahead of the curve," said Brian Rackow, Lieutenant, Midland Police Department. "We’ve been completing squad training and new active shooter techniques and contacts for active shootings.”

While the police can't predict the future, they can prepare for worst case scenarios. Midland police say nearly everyone in their department has done mass shooting training so they know how to jump in if shooting situations arise.

“You can’t ever predict what is going to happen, so by training for what might happen, we can always be better prepared," Rackow said.

The Midland PD may be prepared, but that does not mean they aren’t concerned it will not happen.

“You could always have a copycat, but as far as being worried, there’s nothing we can do to stop that," Rackow said. "What we can hope for is that when our citizens out there suspect something that if they see something they say something about it.”

Midland Police say they are ready, but need the citizens' help to keep the community safe.

“If you see it, say it, and let us come and check it out," Rockow said.

People can call the non-emergency number for the Midland Police Department at 432-685-7108.