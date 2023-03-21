Midland Parks and Recreation discuss hopes for future projects

Tuesday Midland Parks and Recreation met to discuss ongoing projects, future projects and the funding it will take to get it done.

MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday Midland Parks and Recreation met to discuss ongoing projects, future projects and the funding it will take to make these things happen.

"If you go to the parks in the evening, they're busy especially this time of year. We've got baseball, we've got girls softball, we've got softball and there are a lot of families out in the park," said Laurie Williams, Manager for the Parks department

The city is working on renovations at the Scharbauer Sports Complex.

"We installed shade structures at all the bleachers on all four fields," said Williams. "We're working on putting a restroom facility on the red and yellow fields."

They are also planning to add soccer fields to Beal Park.

"We're looking for plans to develop that and that would be on the north side of Beal utiilizing the soccer fields we already have there, as well as what is now a cricket field, and then we would develop some turf fields as well on the northwest side of Beal Park and some parking to go along with all of that," said Williams.

The parks department will also be using some of the $10 million approved for Hogan Park.

"There was actually 10 approved and five million of that has already been spent on the lighting and turf fields at Bill Williams. That has already been completed, the four and a half remining will be used to redo the hike and bike trail around Hogan Park and to move the dog parks to a new location that will allow future field development that follows along with that master plan that was developed in 2016," said Williams.