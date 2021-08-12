Midland oil and gas companies enforce winterization techniques

The loss of power at the beginning of the year during Winter Storm Uri caused many problems for oil and natural gas facilities.

MIDLAND, Texas — As you may remember, the loss of power this year during Winter Storm Uri caused many problems for oil and natural gas facilities.

On Wednesday, NewsWest 9 got to visit two sites in town to see how they are preparing this winter season.

Todd Staples, the Texas Oil and Gas Association President, said some of the winterization strategies are not a one size fits all, but for the most part help other factors in the process.

"The Permian Basin is the most important oil field in the world," said Staples. "When you produce oil, you have water and gas and our producers in this region understand what it takes to implement best practices to keep the product flowing."

According to Staples, some simple steps go a long way on a much bigger scale.

"Winterization techniques, such as installing insulation, methanol injection units and temporary wind breaks all play a critical role," said Staples. "There are over 250,000 oil and gas wells in Texas. It is a very complex supply chain that all goes together."

While they are doing their best to protect these resources, Staples believes that nothing is completely guaranteed, but there are definitely improvements made from the past.

"Nothing operates 100% of the time," said Staples. "For example, we all know our cars are in the shop occasionally. We have to get our oil change or stop for mechanical repairs. With any mechanical system, there are going to be some issues during a major weather event."

Staples said that is why time management is key during the winter months.

"In Texas, weatherization for the winter period usually begins in October," said Staples. "Companies start going to their facilities and they start wrapping pipes that are exposed and they will make sure the methanol injection units are properly connected."

Staples said that communication and man power are essential duties in the weatherization process.

"One of the things that is different is making sure that personnel is deployed throughout the operation area," said Staples. "During a major weather event, schools close, grocery stores close, and you know it's hard to get on the road. Having personnel closer is another area that has been improved."