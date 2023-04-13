Midland Oil and Gas Advisory holds meeting

Local oil and gas permits first go through the committee, which are then brought up in monthly meetings to be reviewed by the board to make sure all applications are filled out correctly. After approval, they will then move onto City Council where applications will be up for discussion by the community and receive a final vote.

"City Council is the ones that approves these applications they'll be a public meeting and at the public meetings that's where the public has any complaints or are supporting it," said Oil Gas Coordinator for Midland Ron Jenkins. "The oil company can talk about their applications that's what we do at the City Council meetings. But here this committee's just looking at applications itself making sure that its been filled out and meets all the needs before the council gets it."