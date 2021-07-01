Midland Office of Emergency Management asking those impacted by storm to take flood damage assessment

The assessment will help the county better understand the damage and help solve mitigation issues.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Office of Emergency Management is asking those who experienced flooding to take a short online damage assessment.

The assessment will help the county better understand the damage, the collected data will be shared with local and state departments to help resolve future mitigation issues.

Currently, there is no Federal or State disaster assistance being offered. However, if assistance is offered in the future, the Office of Emergency Management will submit the data they received.

The assessment is voluntary and doesn't substitute reporting damage to an insurance agency.