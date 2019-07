Both Midland and Odessa have received their sales tax revenue for the month of July.

Midland's July sales came to $4,968,533, while Odessa's sales totaled $5,906,410.

For Midland's sales tax levels:

An 8.03% increase compared to July 2018

Fiscal year-to-date revenue for 2018-2019 sees an increase of $8 million from 2017-2018

Fiscal year-to-date revenue so far totals $49,605,132

For Odessa's sales tax levels:

A 0.95% increase compared to July 2018

Fiscal year-to-date revenue for 2018-2019 sees an increase of over $6 million from 2017-2018

Fiscal year-to-date revenue so far totals

These totals are based on sales from May.