Midland-Odessa Home and Garden Show to kick off at Midland Horseshoe Pavilion

ODESSA, Midland — Are you interested in updating the landscaping around your home?

If so, you will have the chance to see the most popular new landscaping designs to trend across Texas.

Visitors will have a chance to meet professionals with the latest products and services.

Guests will also see the many beautiful decks, pools, entertainment systems, and spas.

The Midland-Odessa Home and Garden Show will be held on Feb. 13 - 14.