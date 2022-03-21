Local firefighters head to Central Texas to help fire crews in the area

Central Texas is battling multiple fires, and Midland and Odessa are stepping up to help.

ODESSA, Texas — Fires having been popping up throughout the state, and one of the biggest is the Eastland fire complex in Central Texas.

With the National Weather Service issuing a red flag warning there, firefighters are on their toes and helping out fire crews in the area.

"All over the state of Texas it's bad; over the last seven days, there's been over 187 fires in the state and there's already been over 100,000 acres burned in the state of Texas," said Rodd Huber, Assistant Fire Chief for Odessa Fire Rescue.

Samantha Zuber, Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Midland said, "Even a single cigarette or a spark from a chain on a roadway could potentially cause a massive fire today."

The Midland Fire Department and Odessa Fire Rescue both sent a crew to help fight fires all over the state.

"We deployed one of our ambulances with our training captain Will Moody and Engineer Paramedic Joe Velez; and they left last Wednesday around dinner time and they've been all over Central Texas since then, they haven't made it back yet," said Huber.

Cody Quintana and Michael Meiner are also in Eastland representing the Midland Fire Department.

It's something both departments are proud of.

"We know those two OFR firefighter paramedics are representing Odessa, Texas very well, I promise you," said Huber.

Eastland isn't the only place OFR is looking out for-they're also keeping watch at home too.

"We're keeping an eye on our guys we deployed on these missions, but we're watching out for Odessa, Texas too." said Huber.

Fire departments all over West Texas need the help of the public to keep an eye out and do their part.

"We would ask all of our citizens and residents to be extra diligent, especially in the county when your burning trash the BBQ pits, anything like that when it's as dry as it is and the winds blowing like this, those fires can run for miles out of control, so please help us keep everybody safe," said Huber.