Midland-Odessa celebrates Dr. Seuss' birthday

Both libraries and Odessa Arts will be holding Seuss-themed events.

ODESSA, Texas — Dr. Seuss' birthday is March 2, and places in the Permian Basin are working to celebrate the prolific author's special day.

The Midland Centennial Library will be hosting its annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Party on March 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This free event will feature story time, games and prizes, a photo opportunity with the Cat in the Hat and more.

Over in Odessa, the Ector County Public Library will be holding a week of Seuss-themed activities.

From Feb. 28- March 4, children can drop by wearing clothing for a unique Seussian theme. On March 5, there will be storytelling, games, contests and more.

Odessa Arts will also be hosting a Seuss celebration event on March 6 with its monthly Vinyl Brunch.

Attendees will be able to enjoy brunch while being read "Green Eggs and Ham" and perusing vinyls from Endless Horizons.