MIDLAND, Texas — Chairs lined the pavement outside of Midland's non-profit MARC Tuesday morning while staffers broke ground on their $7 million building and park reconstruction campaign.

"This is our 60th anniversary and that entire time we've been in this existing facility, so it's just old, and we've outgrown it. It's not adequate for our needs now and so this time last year we finally decided that we deserve something better," Brandon Black said.

The rebuild will include a new 16,000 square foot services building, a new 2,500 square foot day-use building and a brand new park.

MARC Board of Directors President Brandon Black said the primary reason for new buildings was more space because of the influx of clients, specifically clients at their Spectrum of Solutions facility specializing in autism.

MARC staff say they had over 200 clients last year and have around 250 clients this year.

"Midland's growing, and the population of people with disabilities is growing even faster, and so there's just a huge need," Black said.

The service facility will have a more private nurse and doctor area, while the day-use area will have a bigger area for quiet space and the park will be completely wheelchair accessible.

"It's really important… that people with disabilities and able body people can come together and live and play together, and so I think that's what this park will provide," Black said.

Construction on the buildings and park will start simultaneously in April 2020.

