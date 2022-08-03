Midland non-profit equipping teen girls and guys with skills for life

A year after starting, Beautiful and Dedicated Divas are continuing to grow and work with local teen girls and boys to prepare them for their future.

MIDLAND, Texas — In just a year, Midland non-profit Beautiful and Dedicated Divas have grown from eight to 18 girls.

A number that is continuing to grow as Founders and cousins Tiere and Kim Strambler progress with the program that is dedicated to providing skills and life-lessons from self defense to college preparedness for girls ages 12-18 years old.

"They are several times during the program that we had to step back and say 'wow'," said co-founder Tiere Strambler.

Both women are still in amazement at how B.A.D.D. has made immense strides in its first year and the impact it has had on girls in the program.

"Some of them were shy and kind of withdrawn, but by the end of it they had all opened up and were engaged and very attentive to what we were teaching them," Tiere Strambler said.

With a successful first year, they have partnered with Midland ISD and are prepared to usher in a new group of Middle and High school girls for this year.

"We’re excited about what we have ahead of us," said co-founder Kim Strambler.

As they get ready to start working with their first group of six High school boys.

"I think that it’s awesome," Tiere Strambler said. "It’s a way to help the community to be able to help them community as far as offer this type of program to the girls and the guys. We don’t want to leave the guys behind, that's one of the greatest parts about it. We're all very excited about it."

With one year down and many more to go, these dedicated founders are wanting their program and the kids in it to continue excelling.

"Just staying engaged with them and letting them know they have a support system going through high school," Kim Strambler said. "You know things we could have benefited from when we were in High School. We're there, they have our number, they can call us. Just keep them going through Senior year and beyond."