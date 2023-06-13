Midland native takes home Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden performed at the Midland Community Theatre when he was a kid. Friends of his spoke about the inspiring accomplishment and what it means for Midland.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Sunday night, one native of Midland took home an honor on the biggest stage in theatre. Michael Arden won the Tony award for Best Direction of a Musical, the third time he has been nominated on Broadway and first time taking home the hardware.

From acting at Midland Community Theatre, or MCT, to directing a Tony award-winning musical is quite the success story.

“It’s just how he got his feet wet and got things going, but he has become so much more skilled as he went on," said Carl Moore, a friend of Arden.

Arden has given his hometown excitement with his victory.

“I think it’s very proud," said Moore. “Those of us that know him and those of us that love him and follow him and care about him, it’s a big moment for all of us and this theatre.”

Moore and his wife, Jane, both spent time with Arden at MCT in the 1990’s, seeing a special talent early on.

“Doing 'Secret Garden' with him I was closer to him at that point," said Jane Moore, a friend of Arden. "I played the housekeeper for this sick little boy and his father, and yeah there was a spark there, you could actually see it.”

A spark that began with opportunities at MCT.

“You have opportunities in community theatre that you wouldn’t necessarily have in professional theatre," said Jane Moore. "You can play a much-wider variety of roles in community theatre…, so you get your feet wet in all kinds of areas.”

Opportunities that ultimately lead Michael to an inspiring Tony award win that the Moore's hope won't be his last.

“You could go as far as you want to go," said Carl Moore. "You could get a Tony. If you go into film, you can get an Oscar. You can get whatever it is that your passion takes you. We just hope it’s not the only time he gets one.”