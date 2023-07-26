Midland native credits Midland Community Theatre for career success as a director and artist

Michael Arden won a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical in June. The award winner spoke on how his start with MCT has impacted the work he has done.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland native Michael Arden won a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical back in June. While growing up in Midland, Arden performed at Midland Community Theatre, or MCT. When it comes to how much that start in Midland impacted his career, it cannot be understated.

Arden has added some hardware to his resume.

“Kind of out-of-body, I remember parts of it," Arden said about the night he won the award.

His resume is one that began at MCT.

“I developed my love of theatre and how I thought about theatre," Arden said. "Jane directed me in 'Pinocchio,' and I got to act with her and be directed by her. It [was] my first artistic family.”

An artistic family that helped propel Arden to the pinnacle of live Broadway theatre.

“I certainly stand on the shoulders of the incredible artists who I worked with in Midland," Arden said. "I mean, they, not only nurtured my love of theatre, but taught me incredible skills, and that was actors I worked with, teachers I had — of course directors I worked with.”

It’s those skills that Arden directs with today.

“I met and worked with so many incredible artists who, I, really just stole all their best stuff, and hopefully am using it to their approval," said Arden. "I hope they see themselves in all my work and know that they are such an important part of me as an artist.”

Being an artist still directs the Tony Award winner.

“I guess it’s nice to have it on my resume, but I certainly am resting upon no laurels there," said Arden. "I’m just trying to continue growing as an artist, expanding how I think and how, hopefully, audiences think, and finding new stories to tell and new ways to tell them.”

With Arden’s resume certainly not finished, it would not even exist if not for MCT.

“There is no way I would be where I am today had I not had MCT, as both an artistic and personal haven," said Arden. "There’s just no way. You can draw a direct line.”

Arden also said "thank you" many times to all the people he worked with growing up in the arts and theatre in Midland. When asked what advice he would give to those just getting their start, his answer was to learn as much as you can about every facet of the theatre.