Midland native continues a tradition of service in the U.S. Navy

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland native and Petty Officer 2nd Class Dalton Lyon is one of the sailors in the U.S. Navy that is continuing a 123 year tradition of service under the seas.

Lyon graduated from Legacy High in 2017 and joined the Navy a year later. He serves as an electronic technician-nuclear aboard the USS Hawaii. According to Navy officials, strategic deterrence is the nation's ultimate insurance program. As a member of the submarine force, Lyon is a part of a rich history of the most versatile weapons platform capable of taking the fight to the enemy in defense of America and its allies.