Midland Municipal Scholarship Fund puts on Annual Freedom Run 5K and 10K

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Municipal Scholarship Fund, a non-profit organization, put on their 6th Annual Freedom Run 5K and 10K with a bigger turnout than they expected.

It all started bright and early, with runners lining up at 7 a.m. in front of Midland Memorial Stadium. And since we're three days out from Independence Day, people were already getting into the spirit of the holiday, dressing up in their best red, white, and blue gear.

While today's event was a chance for everyone to come together, there was also a bigger cause at hand.

"It's important for people to come out to help us raise money," Carolina Jiminez, President of MMESF, said. "This year we were able to award $42,000 in scholarships, so we're hoping next year to award more."

Over 120 people signed up for today's run, even including members of Midland Fire Department. While one of the Fire Department's goals is to get out into the community and help promote fitness and health, today it was all about something greater.

"Any run that goes to a good cause is always a little bit better," Landy Adkins, Engineering Medic with the Midland Fire Department, said. "We're going to run regardless, but it's better to run with people and the camaraderie and being around people you like and with friends. But the money going to a good cause or a charity or whatever the run is for is just an added bonus."

While today's run brought in more people than last year, MMESF hopes for a bigger crowd next 4th of July.

Coming up in the fall, they'll be putting on their Pancake Breakfast event.