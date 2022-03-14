Midland Municipal Court holding warrant resolution drive

The Midland Municipal Court is considered a Safe Harbor Court, meaning people can appear to resolve a case without fear of being arrested.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Municipal Court has organized a warrant resolution drive to help resolve outstanding cases and help people avoid being arrested.

The Midland Municipal Court is considered a Safe Harbor Court, meaning people can appear to resolve a case without fear of being arrested.

The resolution drive will run from March 14 to March 25 during municipal court hours.

Active violation notices have been mailed, but you can double check if you have an outstanding warrant with the municipal court.

During the drive, people can pay online by clicking or tapping here or by mail using money order.

You can mail your warrant resolution to:

City of Midland

P.O. Box 1152

Midland, TX 79702

You can also pay in person at the court from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday- Wednesday and Fridays.