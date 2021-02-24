Midland Municipal Court holds 2021 Warrant and Compliance Drive

The drive is aimed at helping citizens resolve outstanding citations.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Municipal Court is currently holding their 2021 Warrant and Compliance Drive through March 5, 2021.

During the drive, the court is focusing on assisting citizens with outstanding citations or traffic tickets by giving them the help they need to resolve them.

Defendants with outstanding warrants should have received a notice in the mail about the violation that asked them to contact the court.

The court is a safe harbor court, meaning that people can show up for assistance in resolving their cases without having to worry about being arrested.

In some cases, there are alternative methods of discharging fines and costs available.

For more information on the drive and assistance with citations, contact the court at 432-685-7308 or 432-685-7314.

To resolve a warrant, follow the options listed below: