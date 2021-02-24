Midland Municipal Court holds 2021 Warrant and Compliance Drive

MIDLAND, Texas —
The Midland Municipal Court is currently holding their 2021 Warrant and Compliance Drive through March 5, 2021.
During the drive, the court is focusing on assisting citizens with outstanding citations or traffic tickets by giving them the help they need to resolve them.
Defendants with outstanding warrants should have received a notice in the mail about the violation that asked them to contact the court.
The court is a safe harbor court, meaning that people can show up for assistance in resolving their cases without having to worry about being arrested.
In some cases, there are alternative methods of discharging fines and costs available.
For more information on the drive and assistance with citations, contact the court at 432-685-7308 or 432-685-7314.
To resolve a warrant, follow the options listed below:
IN PERSON: Midland Municipal Court, located at 201 E. Texas Ave.
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
BY MAIL: City of Midland P.O. Box 1152 Midland, Texas 79702- Include your contact information to ensure proper credit – money orders only payable to the City of Midland. Warning: If you pay by mail, your warrant will remain active until your payment is received and posted by the Municipal Court.