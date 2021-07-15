Midland mother and son bond strengthened from dinosaur hunting game

Carrie Gutierrez and her 12-year old son, Tristan Gutierrez have been able to exercise, explore Midland and grow closer together, all thanks to a dinosaur game

MIDLAND, Texas — Tristan Gutierrez loves dinosaurs. He loves them so much that he had to download Jurassic World Alive, a dinosaur hunting game based off his favorite movie, Jurassic World.

"I love it, that's my number one favorite movie in the entire world. Just filledwith dinosaurs," says Tristan Gutierrez.

A game that he didn't want to just play alone, so he got someone close to him to join in on the fun.

"Actually it was a few years ago that he first found it and he ended up was like 'mom please get the game with me so that we can like battle and we can go find dinosaurs' and I have to admit in the beginning I was like...what is this," says, Carrie Gutierrez.

"He ended up convincing me to go ahead and download the game. I downloaded the game and I remember my first time hunting with him the dinosaurs in our neighborhood. We drove around and I remember thinking to myself I was like 'oh my gosh I'm so hooked this is actually kind of fun.'"

Tristan and his mom got so hooked on the game, it became apart of their daily routine.

"We were like okay let's like really really take this outdoors, let's go like ride our bikes and it was all him he was just encouraging me. He knows I've been trying to get healthier and he was like 'mom we could go and have fun and go ride bikes' and that's kind of where it all started again and that's how I got sucked into it," says Carrie.

Both say a lot of good has come from them chasing dinosaurs.

"I have to admit it's been a way for us to kind of see our town in the way we haven't seen before," says Carrie,

"With him and I getting to bond and get closer and battle each other even, a little bit of some healthy rivalry with our dinosaurs and get started on that path of getting healthier so then I can achieve my dream and it's just you know it's it's really been kind of a surprise what this game is help kind of open up in us."