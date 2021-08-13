Midland MMA fighter is chasing his UFC dreams

Diara Culpepper is ranked #2 in the Southwest U.S. in the Martial Combat League. With his success, he hopes to inspire kids back where he once lived in Chicago.

MIDLAND, Texas — Diara Culpepper is a 24-year-old athlete who once competed in high school.

"D Spice, it stands for Diara Culpepper," he says.

Now he's a MMA fighter, something that still comes as a surprise to him.

"You know the thing that God has provided to me, presented to me is MMA and I took it as a hard thing," says Culpepper," I’m like dang, I’m a fighter now. I thought I was going to the NBA."

Only fighting for about three or four years with Midland Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, he's already made a name for himself and is now ranked as the #2 fighter in the Southwest U.S.

"To me this is just a signal of hard work, right, you know I have a belt and yes of course, I’m good you know but it all takes hard work," Culpepper said.

However Diara wasn't always surrounded by constant victories. He was born in Lubbock, Texas but raised in Chicago, Illinois.

"It was rough, there was times where you know like you wake up in the morning and get the news your friend just got shot and you're 16 years old," he says.

A tough reality he says his family had to escape.

"She dropped everything and moved us out... It was the greatest thing that could ever happen," said Culpepper. "When I left Chicago, the whole world is completely different than that place. It took me some years to kind of get adapted to the world."

Experiencing this way of life caused him to want to create some change of his own.

"My goal is after I won the UFC belt next, I'm going to go back to Chicago, make things a little better, you know," he says, "I’m gonna try to show them that there is a way to be completely out of all of it. Out of the drama, all of the hoodness, all of that."

Which is now making his fight just the beginning.