Midland Micro Market expanding through downtown Midland

Since the Micro Market started in Midland in 2019, they've had 20 permanent tenants and stores. Now the market is set to expand further downtown.

MIDLAND, Texas — At the intersection of Big Spring Street and West Texas Avenue is Midland Charms, a multi-tenant office property.

However, when you pass the building on Big Spring Street, you'll see a coming soon banner for Midland's Micro Market.

The micro market started in downtown Midland in 2019, and currently has over 20 permanent tenants and storefronts. It will be making space at Midland Charms building as they grow.

"Eventually they came and saw our space and they liked it," said Tia Bhowmick, who works communications for Midland Charms. "They liked it because it’s customized and tailor made based on their needs. We do know they work with lots of stores that have space requirements, so we knew we could customize those spaces for them and their clients."

She said they're happy to partner with Micro Market to create more opportunities for local small businesses in town.

"This is a partnership where we’ve both come together so that we can have better avenues for opportunities for them and their clients to experience with us," said Bhowmick, "For them to actually bring out talented people under one roof, that was something we were very impressed with."

The goal with the expansion and partnership is for this to become a central hub for people in Midland to come and enjoy.