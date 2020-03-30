MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital is changing the drop-off location for Personal Protective Equipment donations.

Beginning March 31, donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Abell Hanger Pavilion at 200 Andrews Hwy.

Midland Memorial normally doesn't accept PPE donations, but COVID-19 has restricted the amount of equipment available to caregivers.

Here are some of the items needed:

Disinfection Wipes & Liquids

General Purpose Hand Cleansers

Disposable Head Covers/Caps

Disposable Gowns

Disposable Gloves

N95 Respirator Face Masks

Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPRs)

Disposable Face Masks

Coveralls/Scrubs

Midland Memorial asks that all donations be in their original, unopened packaging.

