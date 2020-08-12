Midland Memorial Hospital using FEMA tent for transition ER patients

It's an extension of their emergency department.



The hospital has already used it to house about a dozen patients with low-level emergencies.



"We knew that heading into this winter season we were going to see a record number of cases, record number of population as we had been trending that way already, so in preparation for that we went ahead and ordered the tent," Kit Bredimus, chief nursing officer at MMH said.



And it's not what you may think, because there are no COVID-19 patients inside, at least for now.



"Our low acuity is going to be something that requires one or fewer interventions, so it could potentially be like a sprained ankle, minor stitches, maybe just an x-ray or a breathing treatment, abdominal pain," Bredimus said.



It's so that these patients aren't waiting in the hallways or lobby areas.