Midland Memorial Hospital takes in transfer patients from Odessa hospitals during water outage

"It’s always great to see us come together, work together for the health of our communities."

MIDLAND, Texas — Neighbors helping neighbors, it is something we have seen all week in our community, and that includes our hospitals.

Midland Memorial Hospital has received seven patients from Odessa hospitals and clinics, due to their water outage .

“The majority have been through our medical surgical areas, so we haven’t seen a high level of trauma or anything like that," said Chief Nursing Officer at MMH, Dr. Kit Bredimus.

Bredimus said when this happens, hospitals normally communicate with one another that they are in need of some assistance.

“I get a call, we coordinate exactly what we’re looking at as far as time frames, and we alert our teams and let everyone know where we stand and what to expect in regards to incoming transfers,” said Bredimus.

It is a system he said local hospitals do well.

“We have great communication between all the hospitals, and whenever there’s an event like this, we’re good about contacting each other and letting each other know ‘hey this is going on, here’s what we may need’ and then providing and coordinating those resources,” said Bredimus.

Because of the Midland-Odessa community, at Midland Memorial, they're able to step in and help their health care friends in times of crisis.