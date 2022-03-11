Midland Memorial Hospital gets Ronald McDonald family room

The room will allow families with children in the hospital to unwind while staying close by.

MIDLAND, Texas — The grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ronald McDonald family room took place Thursday.

With this, Midland Memorial Hospital has a new space for families with children in the hospital to unwind while only being a heartbeat away from their child.

“You have a baby in the neonatal ICU, your whole life surrounds the care of that child, and you can’t get away to get a meal or a snack, or wash your clothes, or just take a break to chill," Russell Meyers, CEO of Midland Health said. "This room provides all of those services right next door to where the NICU is.”

Families had already started making use of the room before the ceremony, and have had nothing but good things to about it.

“It was definitely a great little break away from what was going on in the NICU," Janie Perez, a mother of a baby in the NICU said. "Sometimes you just need to get out of that head space for a little bit to continue with life, and it was a great space for me to unwind.”

Both MMH and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest saw the need for the room and didn’t hesitate to make this project happen.

“It is an amazing opportunity for us to serve children and families while they need medical attention, and also serve the families while their children are in the hospital," Emmanuel Ramirez, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest said. "Great opportunity for the hospital, for us as a charity and for Midland as well.”

The room offers many of the comforts of home, such as a living room, kitchen and laundry facilities to help alleviate the anxiety of being in a hospital environment.