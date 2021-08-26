Midland Memorial Hospital requests tent from the state to handle an overflow of patients

The hospital is running out of room to put patients, sometimes having to treat them in the lobby or hallway due to the lack of beds.

MIDLAND, Texas — Hospitals in the area are full, which has led to problems with space, especially when it comes to treating patients.

"Honestly we've seen so many folks right now, we are seeing individuals in the lobby and discharging them from the lobby," said Kit Bredimus, Chief Nursing Officer for Midland Health.

Today the hospital announced they put in a request for a tent with the state.

"Staffing continues to be the biggest issue with that, along with space, once we have put in the request for the tent and when we receive the tent, we will continue to operate the emergency department operations from the tent, along with potentially holding patients," said Bredimus.

The hospital had a tent earlier in the pandemic, but it wasn't used.

"We were never able to operationalize the tent because we couldn't staff it," said Midland Health CEO Russell Meyers.

If the hospital can staff the tent, it will be used for lower-risk patients.

"If you're coming in with a minor illness or injury and it doesn't appear to be COVID related, you may be redirected to the tent," said Meyers.

And this isn't your average tent, it will be well equipped to handle patients.