Midland Memorial Hospital announces NICU partnership

MMH's new partnership will allow for better care for infants at the hospital.

MIDLAND, Texas — On Thursday, Midland Memorial Hospital announced its neonatal partnership with Pediatrix Medical Group, Covenant Children's Hospital and Cook Children's Health Care System.

Midland Health says the collaboration allows the community to feel more confident about the quality of care that all infants needing NICU services get at Midland Memorial Hospital.

“With the alignment, with all of the groups together, us, Pediatrix, Covenant, and Cook’s we’ll be able to provide quality healthcare to all of our babies here in the NICU and just to offer a peace of mind to our community so that all that care can be done here in Midland," said Lori Dyess, Director of Women and Children Services.

With the peace of mind of being able to provide more care for all their babies, the hospital believes they are on the cusp of achieving a level 3 NICU. Right now they’re a level 2.

They couldn’t be prouder of their team and everything that they’ve accomplished.

“I think that we’ve worked really hard to get where we’re at. We’ve made a lot of progress, the huge strides that we’ve overcome over the past few years that I’ve been involved and the NICU staff organization as a whole; we’re doing really well and we just can’t wait to get to that level 3," Dyess said.