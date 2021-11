Anyone seeking the treatment should instead contact the Odessa Infusion Center.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital has announced that as of November 9 its Outpatient Center will no longer be performing monoclonal antibody infusion.

Anyone seeking the treatment is asked to call the Odessa Infusion Center being run by the State of Texas instead.

The clinic is at 500 N. Washington, Suite 700. You can call 432-640-2022 to make an appointment.