MIDLAND, TX (KWES) - Thursday, May 2, Midland Memorial Hospital and several local partners will conduct a disaster drill outside the hospital.

The hospital reminds the public to not be alarmed as multiple people will role-play as injured victims and may be visible to local eyewitnesses.

The majority of this event will take place outside of the hospital, near the parking garage and Emergency Department.

The 5th floor of the parking garage and the far Northeast parking lot will be closed beginning May 1, in preparation for the disaster drill.

The ED Ambulance ramp will be closed to all vehicle traffic starting at 5 PM on May 1st and will re-open at 5 PM on May 2nd.

During that time, all traffic will be directed through the ED Main Entrance.