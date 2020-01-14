MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Memorial Hospital Auxiliary celebrated a big milestone this January.

The year marks their 70th anniversary, being started by doctor's wives in 1950. Their hope was to help the community.

"They wanted to do something to help their community hospital. They were very proud of the hospital being built," said Kimberly Modisett, Director of Volunteers.

"Since 1950 we've given $4.7 million in equipment. The latest give was $250K for labor and delivery fetal monitors and stretchers for our neo-natal unit that will be opening soon."

Since the auxiliary's creation, over 1,549,440 hours have been served by volunteers

The auxiliary operates things like the gift shop, waiting rooms, golf cart transportation, the information desk and much more.

