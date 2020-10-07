Midland Memorial Hospital adds another testing site in Southeast Midland

The Coleman Clinic site will open Friday at 9 a.m. and will offer rapid testing results.

MIDLAND, Texas — More COVID-19 testing is coming to Midland.

“We have rapid testing capability on a fairly limited basis and we’re going to be using it at Coleman site," Russell Meyers, Midland Health CEO, said.

This will be the first time the hospital will open rapid testing to the public, but patients still need to make appointments through 6-8 NURSE.

“Tomorrow and early next week we’ll be scheduling a limited number," Meyers said. "We need to make sure staff can keep up with the volume and understands how to use the machine.”

Test turnaround is going to be a lot different than the 3-10 days that are standard at the west campus drive-thru site.

“Test turnaround will be no more than an hour,” Meyers said.

But if those planning on getting a rapid test should know: negative results with the rapid test are not 100% accurate.

“If we produce positive results we can be positive it’s a positive test," Meyers said. "If it’s a negative we can be 85% sure it’s a legitimate negative."

The hospital has enough material for about 1,800 rapid tests.

They are hoping to get more equipment before that runs out, but suppliers are struggling keep up with demand.