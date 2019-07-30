MIDLAND, Texas — Midland mayoral candidate Patrick Payton has announced the launch of a city-wide "listening tour".

Payton will be visiting four locations in the community to connect with citizens and discuss important issues.

“I’ve always believed that a good leader is a good listener, and next week we are launching a citywide listening tour to talk to citizens about the most important issues facing our city,” said Payton.

“This tour will help me develop a long-term and thoughtful platform that benefits all parts of the city. The events are open to the public, and I hope people will grab their friends and family and share their priorities and concerns with me.”

The listening tour will take place at the following dates and locations, with more to be announced:

August 5th, 6- 8 p.m. Brew St. Bakery, 4610 N. Garfield

August 7th, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Second Story Coworking, 223 W. Wall Street, Ste. 200

August 13th, 6– 8 p.m. Higher Grounds Coffee Shop, 403 Andrews HWY

August 15th, 6–8 p.m. TEA2GO, 3415 Loop 250, Ste. 307

Patrick Payton announced his candidacy for mayor on July 10. He joins the ranks of Jenny Cudd, owner of Bekcy's Flowers, and Jerry Morales, the current mayor.

