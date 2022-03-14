Midland Mayor Patrick Payton announces campaign for reelection

Payton announced his intent to run Monday afternoon at Second Story Coworking.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Patrick Payton has announced he will be seeking reelection.

He was originally elected in November 2019, beating out incumbent Jerry Morales.

When looking at the positive energy he wants for the city, Payton said he is taking inspiration from Chick-fil-A.

"We want to eliminate the negative, and we really want city hall to be known as a place that if you call they're gonna say it's their pleasure to serve you, and how can they do it," Payton said. "So the Chick-fil-A comment was the best I could think of around here."

At this time Payton is the only one who has announced he is running for the position.