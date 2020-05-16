MIDLAND, Texas — In a press conference on Friday Midland Mayor Patrick Payton discussed how the city is reacting as Texas enters phase two of reopening plans.

Office spaces and gymnasiums are among the businesses that will be allowed to open up on Monday, May 18 according to guidelines put forth by Governor Greg Abbott.

For each business that was already part of the state's first phase of reopenings, capacity limits will increase from 25 to 50 percent. Businesses like gyms and office spaces that are opening as part of Monday's second phase will still be limited to 25 percent occupancy.

The mayor expressed uncertainty about the near future for bars, tattoo shops, and massage parlors in the city, stating that the governor's office had yet to make guidelines available for the reopening of those businesses.

Payton did however suggest that once the state had laid out rules for those businesses, he would be prepared to add them to the city's plans.

Next week's plans also include opening parks, including playground areas, back up on Friday, May 22.

Mayor Payton said that the Midland parks and recreation department had been working to reopen parks independently of the governor's announced phase two plans.

City pools were also acknowledged, the mayor explained that the city is still in the process of sorting through job applicants, and that the city may rotate pool openings if they could not find enough employees to fully staff each.

When asked about the city's response to potential COVID-19 resurgences, the Mayor maintained that the city would use its best judgement to balance both the physical and economic safety of Midland citizens.